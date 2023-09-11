Poland Economic Summit: Nigerian businessman woos Foreign Investors

The Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Chairman, ZGM Investment Group, Dr. Abbey Onas, has urged European foreign investors to seize the burgeoning opportunities within the Ogun Guangdong free trade zone and Nigeria as a whole.

The plea was coming amidst a resounding call to reshape perceptions about investment in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

Speaking at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland, Onas asserted that Africa should not be depicted as a challenging investment terrain, emphasizing the presence of highly educated Nigerians and Africans eager to collaborate with global partners in achieving great feats.

In a compelling address to a global audience at the 32nd Economic Forum, Onas, stirred enthusiasm among several reputable and highly successful Polish and European investors present at the summit by inviting them to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria, using Ogun Guangdong free trade zone as the best entry into a very profitable partnership.

Onas mentioned the relentless efforts of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in his bid to fostering an atmosphere conducive to business growth in the country and his proactive policies aimed at inviting more foreign direct investments (FDI) to Nigeria.