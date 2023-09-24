Plateau Tribunal: PDP group chides APC counterpart for dragging Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A pro-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP group in Plateau State, the Plateau PDP Patriotic Front has chided an All Progressives Congress, APC group, the North Central APC Forum for accusing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike of trying to take actions that are inimical to the APC and the North Central zone.

Recall that the APC group reviewed the outcome of the Governorship election tribunal which on Friday affirmed Caleb Mutfwang as the Governor of Plateau State and its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga indicted the Minister.



Zazzaga, among other things said, “Reports reaching us suggest that some appointive office holders like Wike are still playing double games, since he is a part of the APC by appointment, while he still remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We gathered he is still backing the PDP in many of their endeavours and activities, particularly in the post-election cases in the court.

“It is high time Wike came out clean and takes a stand on the party he really belongs to, otherwise, should his actions run contrary to that of the APC’s interest, they will not hesitate to initiate several actions against him, including legal action. As someone who is holding an appointive position of the APC, a lawyer by profession and someone reputed for doggedly fighting political-legal battles right from Rivers State, he (Wike) should come out strong and be seen to be supporting and strategizing for victory for the candidates of the APC in the courts, at least in the North-Central Region, under which the FCT falls.”

Reacting to the development, the PDP group warned Zazzaga to leave Wike out of his frustration as the APC has been rejected I’m Plateau State and Wike has nothing to do with the rejection.



In a statement issues in Jos on Sunday and jointly signed by the Chairman, Isa Kwarshak and Secretary, Albert Shayen, the duo maintained that “dragging the name of the Honourable Minister of the FCT and the PDP as a Party into his frustrations is the height of crass insensitivity and irresponsibility.”

According to them, “Ordinary we wouldn’t have dignified the press statement by one Alh Saleh Zazzaga hiding under the guise of an unknown group North Central APC Forum with a response but for the sake of posterity and proper perspective and for the public not to be feed and misled with tissues of lies, baseless propaganda and crass blackmail against a well respected personality in the person of the former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Barr Nyesom Wike.

“It is worthy to note that the same Alh Saleh Zazzaga had in the recent past issued series of press statements under different groups and organizations making baseless comments and unfounded allegations that the PDP in Plateau State was not having a valid party structure and Governor Mutfwang was not validly nominated by his Party, the PDP.

“We understand that Alh Zazzaga is going through severe pains, bitter anger and frustration following the failure of the APC in Plateau State to use the judiciary- tribunal to truncate the mandate of Plateau people to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the PDP, dragging the name of the Honourable Minister of the FCT and the PDP as a Party into his frustrations is the height of crass insensitivity and irresponsibility.

“The APC in Plateau State should blame itself for the poor performance in the past eight years in the State, that was responsible for its rejection by Plateau people and caused the inevitable crushing defeat in the hands of the PDP and to shift blame on an innocent person that has nothing to do with the travails of the APC in Plateau State, is very shameful, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

They questioned Zazzaga if it was the Minister that was responsible for a faulty APC State congress that produced the Party’s flagbearer and caused grievances among the APC and reminded him that President Bola Tinubu knows about Wike’s affiliations and still has confidence that Wike would contribute meaningfully to the success of the Tinubu’s administration.