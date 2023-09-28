Plateau: Police arrest one, as Dep Gov visits family of man lynched in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing one Fwinbe Gofwan as the Plateau State Police Command condemns the Tuesday night incident.

Recall that the deceased was lynched on Tuesday night along the Domkat Bali, Tudun Wada Ring Road of Jos.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro Alawari, said efforts are on top gear to apprehend the killers of Mr. Fwinbe, as the State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Josephine Piyo visits to commiserate with the family.

Alawari, a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Alfred Alabo noted is “miffed with and totally condemns the unlawful killing of one Mr. Fwinbe Thomas who was found lying in a pool of his own blood along Tudun Wada Ring Road, Hwolshe in Jos. Sequel to a report of the incident by a credible informant on 25/09/2023 at about 2230hrs, the Police Patrol Team attached to Anglo-Jos Division swiftly rushed to the scene of the cruel incident where they found the victim lying in a pool of his own blood beside a damaged Suzuki Mini Bus with Reg. No.: KWK 536 XA, with multiple injuries on his head.

“The victim is suspected to have been cruelly beaten to death by some hoodlums, suspected to be commercial motorcyclists popularly known as “Okada Riders” whose operation in Jos/Bukuru metropolis is illegal. Photographs of the victim were taken, the vehicle was towed to the station and the body of victim was taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The corpse has been deposited at hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Okoro Alawari, appeals for calm as the Police is already on top of the situation. He assures Plateau residents that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not evade justice as there is no hiding place for evil doers in the State. The Plateau Police boss also sends a stern warning to executors of “Jungle Justice” to desist from such lawlessness as the Command under his watch will not spare any person found culpable of such inhuman act.

“He emphasized the need for citizens to allow law enforcement agencies take charge of such cases instead of taking laws into their hands. Investigation into this case is still ongoing and further development will be made available to the public in due course. The CP further uses this medium to inform the general public that the ban on the use of motor cycle popularly known as Okada within Jos and Bukuru metropolis is still in force.”

However, Mrs. Piyo visited the family of deceased and commiserated with them over loss of their son, as she described the death of the young man as painful and regretted that life was snuffed out of him in an “inhumane and ungodly manner.”

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Martha Nyam prayed God grants the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and called on security agencies to wade into action immediately and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

She called on citizens to be their “brothers’ keeper as the State is known for peaceful coexistence and communal living by all.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Simon Gofwan, thanked the Deputy Governor and government of the State for identifying with them in their moment of grief and called on the government to ensure that the killers of their son are “arrested and made to face the consequences of their actions.”