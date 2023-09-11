Plateau: PDP lauds tribunal for dismissing NNPP’s petition against Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau, has commended the Governorship Election Tribunal, for dismissing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate against Gov. Caleb Mutfwang.

The party stated this in a statement on Monday, by Mr John Akans, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afred Dabwan and the NNPP, had approached the tribunal, challenging the victory of Mutfwang in the March 18, gubernatorial polls.

Akans said that the decision of the tribunal had validated the victory of Mutfwang at the polls, adding that it further proved that the governor was the popular choice of plateau people.

“The Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Jos, has upheld the victory of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang by dismissing the petition by the candidate of the NNPP, Alfred Dabwan, challenging his victory.

“The party commends the judgment of the tribunal as sound and a validation of the decision of the majority of Plateau citizens, who voted for the governor overwhelmingly.

“We believe that it is on the account of the governor’s sterling competence and capacity that he was elected by the people.

“PDP congratulates our dear governor, and as a party, we believe that this victory has further strengthened his vision for the state.

“It will also boost his motivation to perform his functions as vested on him by the people of Plateau and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”Akans said

The publicity secretary promised that the party would continue to support the governor in his bid to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state at all levels. (NAN)