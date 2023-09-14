Plateau lawmaker supports constituents with cash for economic devt

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Over 600 persons mostly the aged in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State have received financial support to enable them to cushion the negative effects of the economic hardship in the country.

The Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang who gave the support also extended the gesture to hundreds of persons in Bokkos and Pankshin local government areas.

Mangu, Bokkos and Pankshin are some of the local government areas within the Plateau Central and empowerment programmes sponsored by the lawmaker are ongoing in the constituency.

Senator Plang who was in Mangu to interact with the beneficiaries before issuing out the cash donations charged them on the need to maintain peace and peaceful co-existence so that the efforts to deliver good governance to the constituency could yield the desired results.

Speaking at the NUT House, Mangu where the beneficiaries converged, the Senator said, “This programme is borne out of my desire to bring together the people in my constituency and let them know that I have them at heart.

“It is not only what we have to give no matter how big or small but we need to be around them and interact with them. The rainy season is an important season for the rural farmer and any little assistance we can offer to help them in their trade is important. We all know the problems which have bedevilled my constituency.

“I am here to build trust and mutual understanding with the constituents and encourage them to manage their small businesses and succeed. I brought the elderly here so the younger ones can learn from them what they did to stay in peace in the past.

“The ability to live in peace with one another is very important, we need to learn from the elders, we brought them together so they can advise us and pray for us. We need to harvest wisdom and guidance from them.”

The Senator appreciated President Bola Tinubu, his wife, Oluremi and the Senate for the interest shown in restoring peace in his constituency and commended the First Lady for the provision of N500m to 500 distressed families in the State.