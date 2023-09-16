Plateau gov, Mutfwang appoints over 100 SAs

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of 136 Special Assistants with specific assignments to enable him to deliver on his promises to the people.

The appointees spread across the 17 Local Government Areas, LGAs of the State and eight were chosen from each LGA.

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere issued in Jos said, their designations will be communicated to them in their respective Local Government Councils.

He said, “The appointees, whose names are listed below are the first batch. They will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately. Their portfolios will however be communicated to them in their respective Local Government Councils.”

Some of the appointees are Dalyop Pin, Jemima Nyam, Patience Ufwalal, Dachomo Sunday, Shim Malau, Dabot Dung, Pam Nuhu, Samson Chuwang, Aaron Jamo, Gimbia Tahu, Yahaya Ibrahim, Atoyi Daniel, Katuk Ahamdu, Ughili Agaji, Ichi David and Sunday Wada.

Others are Mubarak Isa, Azong Auta, Linda Adeleye, Tele Mangs Oghranduka Egheleakpo, Maureen Odilimuo, Zal James, Kachollom Moses, Golu Golwok’ah, Beatrice Gontur, Ruth Goma, Wuchir Gozumdang, Wubitwe Waptu, Bakomi Gotom and Joseph Simon among others.