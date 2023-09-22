Plans conference to raise awareness Oct 13 at UNILAG

By Ishola Balogun

The founder and president of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, Nigeria, OIF, Ambassador Tarela Aghanti has called on governments at all levels to provide medical facilities to support children living with brittle bone condition in Nigeria and across Africa.

Aghanti stated that governments and corporate bodies can work with various organizations including OIF to reach sufferers across the nation as well as make available and affordable too, the much needed medications for strengthening bone and improving bone density and reduce the incidence of the spine and non-spine fractures.

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone condition, is a rare condition that causes weak bones to break easily, sometimes, the bones break with a sneeze if one has this condition.

OI can also cause many other problems such as weak muscles, brittle teeth, and hearing loss. Severity varies among affected people. Multiple fractures are common, and in severe cases, can even occur before birth. Milder cases may involve only a few fractures over a person’s lifetime.

She hinted that the foundation in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Europe Chapter, led by Ambassador Collins Idahosa will hold a conference on brittle bone to further raise awareness on the impact of pain, OI corrective surgery, Bisphosphonate drugs, Vit. D and how this affects the mental health.

According to her, the event will hold on October 13, at the J.F Adeajiyi Auditorium, University of Lagos, Unilag, Akoka, Lagos, Nigeria by 10 am.

The co-host and Governor of NYCN Europe chapter, Ambassador Collins Idahosa added that the conference will offer an opportunity to present and hear about the latest in Surgical treatment for OI, the importance of Vit D intake in patients’ treatment methods for pain, and news related to these topics. The program will also include assessment, and management of physical and psychological challenges due to pain in OI and other rare bone diseases.

Idahosa added that awareness in Nigeria is well needed to help disabuse the minds of people that this condition is associated with witchcraft, evil spirit leading to children and family being neglected and abandoned.

He added that this would help to create awareness for early intervention in affected children so they can start treatment early to help children and families leave life and be accepted by their wider families and the society.