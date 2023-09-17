Planned NANS’ protest: Stay off campus, OOU student leaders advise students

•Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state

By Adesina Wahab

Following the planned protest by some leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago Iwoye, over preparations for the coming student union election in the institution, some student leaders have advised the students to stay away from campus on Monday.

This is as they said the intention of the organisers of the protest is to cause trouble in the institution for no reason.

According to Comrades Adeogun Moshood Feyisetan, the President of the SUG, OOU, 2022 session and Sogunro Israel Olutunmise, the Public Relations Officer in the same session on Sunday evening, from available facts, there was no reason for such a protest, as preparations to elect new SUG leaders was on course.

“This is to serve the entire students populace the notification of an intending protest planned by some comrades from NANS to come to the main campus Ago-Iwoye tomorrow, Monday 18th of Sept 2023. This is intended to disrupt peace on campus and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Students Union is not aware of their coming and not part of the proposed protest.

“Last week, the Electoral Committee started operation and has been handling the smooth running of the process, sales of form went without complaints from any aspirant. The main campus and the annexes have been peaceful too without problems. The motive behind the proposed protest is yet unknown and obviously a staged plan to disrupt the existing peace on campus and activities.

“Sequel to the above statement, the entire students community is hereby advised to stay off campus tomorrow, Monday. This is to ensure your safety, as the Students’ Union is committed to safeguarding your interests and will work till there is orderliness and safety.

The leaders of the union alongside security agencies will be present on campus. We beg the entire student populace to remain calm and coordinated, there’s no cause for alarm, we are here for you and committed to safeguarding your interests always,” they said in a statement.