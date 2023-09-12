Pipeline surveillance: Opposing Tantita detrimental to Nigeria’s progress – Diasporan youths

The Nigerian Patriotic Youth Network International has expressed deep concern over the ongoing controversy surrounding the renewal of Tantita Security Oil Pipeline Surveillance contract, warning that opposition to its renewal was detrimental to the nation’s progress.

In a communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting of the group held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Suites, Houston, U.S.A on the 9th and 10th of September 2023, the group said they were driven by their unwavering commitment to the growth, peace, and development of Nigeria.



The communique signed by Amb. Akpovire Godwin Ovuomaraini (International Coordinator, UK) and Amb. Ibrahim Shehu (General Secretary, U.S.A), the group condemned attempts to disrupt the vital contract awarded to Tantita, asserting that opposition to its renewal would embolden oil thieves in the region.



“We unequivocally the condemn the recent protests by certain youths against the renewal of the Tantita Security Security contract. We firmly believe that those opposing this renewal are acting against the interests of our nation, particularly when considering the significant and remarkable successes achieved under Tantita Security’s stewardship.



“We salute and commend the Nigeria Navy for their courageous and patriotic response to the wrongful arrest of Tantita Security operatives while they were engaged in legitimate duties. Their commitment to upholding justice and security is commendable and reinforces our faith in our armed forces”.

The group also called for the reduction of cost of governance in the country and making education and healthcare accessible to all citizens.



“We urgently call upon both the federal and state governments to take immediate steps in reducing the cost of governance. This measure will enable the redirection of resources toward critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

“We implore Mr. President and the National Assembly to prioritize the provision of free education and healthcare at all levels. This monumental step is essential to ensure equal access to quality education and healthcare services for all Nigerians.



“We express our dismay at the Senate’s failure to confirm the nomination of Stella Okotete, despite her exceptional performance at the NEXIM Bank. We call for a thorough reconsideration of her nomination, recognizing her ability to contribute to our nation’s development.



“We wholeheartedly commend the significant drop in unemployment rates in Nigeria, as demonstrated by recent statistics. We urge the government to continue implementing policies that promote job creation and economic stability.

“We emphasize the critical need for enforcing stringent measures to permit only qualified engineers to engage in construction projects. This is vital to mitigate the alarming rate of collapsed buildings and protect the lives of our citizens.



“We call upon the Federal Government to give earnest consideration to the appeal made by repentant Boko Haram members during the recent visit by the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Edu Betta. This presents an opportunity for reconciliation and lasting peace in our nation.

“We urge Mr. President to initiate and implement more policies aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the masses, particularly in these challenging times.



“As members of the Nigerian Patriotic Youth Network International, we solemnly pledge to continue being exemplary ambassadors of Nigeria, both within our borders and on the international stage. We remain dedicated to working tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved nation,” the communique read.