Home » News » Photos: TUC, transport employers protest ban on operations in Lagos
Metro

September 25, 2023

Photos: TUC, transport employers protest ban on operations in Lagos

Photos: TUC, transport employers protest ban on operations in Lagos

Photos by Bunmi Azeez

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN are protesting against the ban on RTEAN operations by the Lagos state government.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.