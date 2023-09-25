Photos: TUC, transport employers protest ban on operations in Lagos

Photos by Bunmi Azeez
The Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN are protesting against the ban on RTEAN operations by the Lagos state government.
September 25, 2023
