Photos: Three bodies recovered as bus plunges into river in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Three bodies have been recovered from a Sienna bus that plunged into the Omo River, along the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway on Saturday.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the crash occurred at about 11:55 am in Ogun State.

FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, blamed the crash on reckless driving, which she said “led to loss of control and the vehicle plunged into the river.”

Local divers were reportedly hired to search for the ill-fated vehicle, with registration number, APP830HX.

Okpe said the local divers had earlier rescued one of the occupants of the Sienna bus alive.

She, however, informed that “three persons were found dead, all male adults.”

Okpe added that the injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic J4 for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode.

Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, described the crash as an avoidable one if caution had been put in place.

Uga warned against speed violations among motorists, especially those driving Siennas and other commercial vehicles on the route.

He appreciated the efforts of the local divers for the rescue operation, while also sympathising with the families of the victims and advising them to contact the FRSC Ogbere outpost for more information about the crash.