Photos: Thousands gather for worship in London as Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss performs

Thousands of worshippers from all around the world gathered in London, the United Kingdom, on Saturday for The Bliss Experience, a unique worship session hosted by Spotlite Nation boss, Nigerian gospel minister Moses Bliss.

It was yet another moment of precious fellowship, soaking unforgettable encounters, electrifying revival and deep intimacy between humanity and divinity at The Bliss Experience held at the large-capacity O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.

The meeting held on Saturday from 7 pm to 11 pm was well-attended by mixed worshippers including Europeans, Caucasians, Americans, and Africans, amongst others.

Due to the huge turnout, thousands of people could not make it to the auditorium. The ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus’ crooner, who later apologised to many of his fans who couldn’t get in, promised a bigger venue at the next meeting with details that would be announced later.

The programme, divinely inspired by God through His Psalmist, Minister Moses Bliss also featured other anointed gospel ministers and members of Spotlite Nation, the international record label founded by Minister Moses Bliss.

Aside from Minister Moses Bliss, other celebrated gospel artistes who led the congregation in soaking fellowship with God include Ebuka Songs, Yinka Okeleye, Sunmisola Agbebi and Victor Thompson.

Before The Bliss Experience in London, a similar worship experience was held at the LightHouse Venue in Manchester a day earlier, igniting revival and leaving an indelible and unforgettable experience in the hearts of thousands of God-chasers.