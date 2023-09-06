Photos: Shettima, Ganduje, Gbajabiamila, Nuhu Ribadu, some APC Govs storm PEPC

Vice President, Kashim Shettima; governors, Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, are among the dignitaries that have arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, for judgment on three petitions seeking to sack President Tinubu from office have arrived at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as it begins hearing today.

See photos below: