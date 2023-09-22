Photos: Nigerian Army uncovers illegal gun factory in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government area in Kaduna state.
The discovery was said to have been as a result of a week-long intelligence operations that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner Napoleon John who has been on the wanted list of OPSH.
The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement released on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, September 22.
Based on the confession of a suspect, troops discovered a hidden arms factory and arrested a man named Monday Dunia, who had been operating it for over five years.
A thorough search of the factory unveiled an array of weapons, encompassing pistols, locally crafted AK-47 rifles, military-grade AK-47 rifles, revolvers, a submachine gun, and more.
OPSH TROOPS ON OPERATION HAKORIN DAMISA IV BURST GUN MANUFACTURING SYNDICATE, RECOVERS 26 WEAPONS, COMBAT GEARS AND CACHE OF AMMUNITION— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) September 22, 2023
In line with the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Armoured Division, Major General Abdulsalam… pic.twitter.com/M9tKOTHENM
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.