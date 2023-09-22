Photos: Nigerian Army uncovers illegal gun factory in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government area in Kaduna state.

The discovery was said to have been as a result of a week-long intelligence operations that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner Napoleon John who has been on the wanted list of OPSH.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement released on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, September 22.

Based on the confession of a suspect, troops discovered a hidden arms factory and arrested a man named Monday Dunia, who had been operating it for over five years.

A thorough search of the factory unveiled an array of weapons, encompassing pistols, locally crafted AK-47 rifles, military-grade AK-47 rifles, revolvers, a submachine gun, and more.