[Photos] Mohbad: Security presence ahead of rally in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

Security personnel have been deployed to secure the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly in preparation for a peaceful rally organized by dedicated fans in memory of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away last week.

Recall that devoted fans have scheduled a peaceful rally for Wednesday to advocate for justice for Mohbad. The rally will take them to the office of the Executive Governor of Lagos State, the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the Lagos State Police Command.

Additionally, a candlelight procession is planned for Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Lekki Phase 1 Gate. Following that, the Tribute Concert will commence at 8 p.m. at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos State.