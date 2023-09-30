Photos: ‘Great belly’ – Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp announces first child with Nikesh Patel

Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp has announced she’s expecting her first baby with Nikesh Patel.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram with pictures from a professional photoshoot, which Nikesh captioned, “Some news.”

In the snaps, Nicola looks glowing in a bright pink dress as she cradles her growing bump, while Nikesh beams standing next to her.

The TalkTV presenter has been receiving congratulatory messages from her loved ones following the news.

One of her fans remarked, “I mean – this bubba is going to be gorge xx CONGRATS.”

“Great song, great belly, great cream ensemble, great couple❤️,” another commented, while a third added, “OH WOW!! Congratulations you lovelies!!”

Nicola, who played Nicola Rubinstein in Corrie until 2018 and again briefly in 2019, announced her engagement to Nikesh, 38, in January.

Nikesh has starred in projects including Indian Summers, Starstruck and the mini-series Four Weddings and a Funeral.

He and Nicola have been dating since 2021, and they appeared together in the fifth series of Channel 4 reality show Celebrity Hunted earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Metro UK reported that it was recently revealed Nicola was terrorised for two years by a stalker known as “the Grim Reaper.”

The actress and activist told a court about how Ravinderjit Dhillon used 25 aliases to torment her online and threatened to sexually abuse her in front of her parents.

The star took to the stand in court in June as she opened up on an 89-page document she handed to the Met Police about his campaign of terror, which started with an obscene image he sent of himself in October 2018.

She told the court, “He became an army of men all wanting to do me harm, threats to rape me.

“I’ve spent most of my adult life fighting for the rights of women and doing so in the public eye has come with some personal cost.

“I became the target of the exact behaviour I was standing up against.”

She recalled messages sent by Dhillon describing himself as her ‘grim reaper’, adding, “He sent messages saying, “I’m going to be with you forever”, “I’m your grim reaper”. In one message he said 28 times he wasn’t going to leave me.”

Nicola added that he claimed to be a woman called ‘Helena’ and said a friend had followed her onto a train.”