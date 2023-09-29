Photos: Ganduje arrives Bayelsa for APC gov campaign

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has arrived for the inauguration of the party’s campaign council, ahead of the November 11 Bayelsa state governorship election.
Ganduje was received by Chief Timipre Sylva, the candidate of the ruling party in the election, alongside his running mate, Great Joshua Maciver, among other APC leaders on Friday.
