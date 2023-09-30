Photos: Daniel Craig, 55, leaves fans speechless with new haircut 

The James Bond star Daniel Craig has left fans talking with his new haircut, which he debuted at the Clooney Foundation For Justice event on Thursday evening.

Craig and his actress wife Rachel Weisz were every inch a power couple as they held hands while posing for photos at the starry bash.

Held for the second time this year, the Albie Awards are hosted by George Clooney and his wife Amal, named after Justice Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer and activist who was imprisoned and then exiled during the fight to end apartheid.

This year’s event at the New York Public Library was packed with stars, with the guest list also including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski.

Arriving with Dead Ringers star Rachel, the 007 icon, 55, proudly rocked a new haircut.

Sporting a smart double-breasted navy suit and bow tie, Daniel had a golden quiff, having also grown out his former grey locks.

Only adding to his sophisticated ensemble, the movie star wore a pair of trendy wire-rimmed glasses.

Meanwhile, The Favourite actress Rachel, 53, looked chic in a black and silver floor-length gown.

The Disobedient lead showed some chest with a plunging neckline, accessorising with silver jewellery and carrying her essentials in a rectangular clutch bag.

She wore her brunette locks in simple waves and framed her face with a fringe.

