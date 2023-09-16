Photos: Cyclist drowns, 200 displaced as downpour wreaks havoc on Lagos communities

By Esther Onyegbula & Efe Onodjae

A motorcycle rider, simply identified as Mr Abe, was swept away after refusing to heed warnings from his colleagues not to ride along the Ile Epo Bus Stop Canal in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The rainfall, which started at about 2am on Saturday, continued till about 2pm before it subsided, wreaked havoc in several communities like Papa Ashafa and Fashola communities, at Orile-Agege Local Government Area in Alimosho.

Several houses, office premises and roads were submerged in the flood.

Reacting to the development, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator South-West, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, appealed to residents “to take utmost precautions”.

Relief

According to Farinloye, “The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other emergency agencies are on assessment exercise at some flashpoints, discussing with affected populations and proffering immediate solutions in handling the situations.

“Officials of NEMA along with the Disaster Management Unit of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps in conjunction with the Community Development Associations of Papa Ashafa, Fashola and others have distributed emergency relief aid to the flood-impacted communities.

“Some vulnerable groups have been moved to temporary safe facilities, while the adults are salvaging their water-impacted properties.”

Explaining further, he disclosed that “NEMA is assisting the owner of a building where the fence collapsed.

“There’s need to salvage the building by reconstructing the fence to solidify the base to prevent it from collapsing on the next bungalow.

“In addition, we are sending children wears, women wears, mattresses, antiseptic and other immediate assistance to the impacted population at Orile Agege Local Government Area to provide immediate succour to about 200 people this afternoon.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, has ordered the immediate release of relief materials to the people who have taken refuge in four churches in the areas.

Underwater Ago-Palace

Also, Ago-Palace residents were battling flood waters in their homes after the Saturday downpour.

However, the residents of Ago-Palace located in the Isolo area of the state are no strangers to the challenges posed by the rainy season, primarily due to an inadequate drainage system.

Below are more images: