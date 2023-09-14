Phase 3 amnesty leaders allege corruption against former executive

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The leaders and stakeholders of Phase 3 Niger-Delta Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) have accused the former executive of alleged “corruption, embezzlement and diversion” of money meant for leaders of the Phase 3 amnesty programme.

They also alleged that other benefits from the program that accrued to leaders before the expiration of their tenure were not accounted for and that he refused to call meetings to address the issues despite repeated calls for him to do so.

A press statement released to the media in Benin City on Wednesday and signed by ‘Generals’ Markson Isere from Rivers State, Wilberforce Momos (Bayelsa State), Clement Ofowei (Delta), Godwin Governor (Ondo state) and Awo Gogo from Edo state said “Furthermore, the Amnesty office should take note of the congress to elect New National Exco to Phase 3 remain Saturday 16th September 2023 in Benin City, Edo State.

“However, we use this medium to inform the Amnesty office and the general public to disregard any news of endorsement by some mischief makers, that Alale Tonye Bobo to continue to function as chairman of Phase 3, without holding a congress.”