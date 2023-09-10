Pharmhealth Charity to release movie on cervical cancer, titled “Survivor”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Pharmhealth Charity takes health awareness to the movies with its maiden production titled “Survivor”, a movie dedicated to enlightening the Nigerian family more about cervical cancer in the female gender. The CEO of Pharmhealth Charity Organisation, Mrs Chidinma Odu-Obi has been a Pharmacist for over 15 years and aims in promoting the well-being of individuals, by creating awareness of some undiagnosed health conditions such as Diabetes. Hypertension and other health conditions which can be left unnoticed due to lack of screening.

“Survivor” tells the story of a young woman (Abasiama) who loses the love of her husband after she is wrongly diagnosed by the village herbalist. She suffered untold hardship from her husband and people around her as a result of the diagnosis of the village herbalist who claimed her medical condition is as a result of infidelity. Even though Abasiama swears that she has been faithful to her husband, nobody believes her.

However, a series of events expose the village herbalist as the fraud she is and she is appropriately dealt with. Abasiama on the other hand learns of the true nature of her condition, and with the aid of the proper channels, she is able to get help and recover her life and marriage.

The health awareness movie has the likes of reputable actors such as Mike Ezuronye, Chioma Nwaoha, Kevin Mike with a host of others taking center stage to bring to life the vision of the charity organisation.