Peter Obi: We’ll take back Nigeria without violence – Labour Party

…says imaginary fortune tellers should spare Obi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has said its commitment to taking back Nigeria is one anchored on strict adherence to the rule of law and devoid of any form of violence.

The party said this clarification was necessary to set the records straight in the light of speculations making the rounds that a plot is afoot to arrest its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on charges of instigating his supporters to violence.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, the party has “been made aware of various trending stories in print and video suggesting that its Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Obi will soon be arrested.

“The stories are draped with some so-called prophecies calling for prayers on Obi as he would be arrested.

“Ordinarily, such stories should not deserve our attention. However, we are concerned when the faux stories flying around are juxtaposed with video clips spliced from pre-election and campaign speeches where Obi had underscored to Nigerian youths, the importance of taking back our country.

“To contrive such videos as recent remarks and effort to make them look fresh, is simply mischievous, if not criminal.

“The ploy is simply and surely aimed at orchestrating a false culpability and entrapment. We must reiterate here for the record, Obi’s adherence and commitment to the rule of law and avowal of non-violent politics.

“On March 1st, 2023 when the INEC announced its charade election result by 4 a.m., Obi supporters across the country and in the diaspora mounted pressure on him to authorize a mass protest but he declined insisting instead that taking back Nigeria through him will come through due and peaceful process and not via violence.

“The insinuation of late that Obi is orchestrating violence is a figment of the imagination of the authors and giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it. Obi is not a violent man but he believes justice must reign no matter how long it takes.

“As a man of faith, the former Anambra state Governor strongly believes that a new Nigeria is POssible following due process and does not need to drag his supporters out in the street to achieve it.

“The Labour Party; therefore, wishes to advise the prophets and soothsayers whether real or imagined, to leave Obi out of their prophecy because his faith is in Nigerians and his God and not on imaginary fortune tellers.”