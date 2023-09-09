Peter Obi donates N50m to Anglican Church

By Vincent Ujumadu

In continuation of his support towards advancing critical aspects of human development, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has donated N10 million to the Anglican Diocese of Awka.

He made the donation yesterday at the foundation laying ceremony of the Department of Midwifery and Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences owned by the Awka Anglican Communion.

Obi, who has been making similar donations to churches and schools since leaving office as the governor of Anambra State, said that through his planned giving, he would be part of the project till its completion.

He had previously donated N40 million to Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is domiciled and yesterday’s donation has brought it up to N90 million.

According to Obi, the contribution is aimed at enhancing the Diocese’s overall initiatives in strengthening its healthcare facilities.

Obi explained that his motivation for the gesture stemmed from his belief that healthcare is one of the critical developmental needs of any society.

He urged Nigerians to encourage institutions like the Church in their ongoing efforts to develop vital areas, adding that his motivation to provide assistance was rooted in the understanding that these facilities do not solely benefit the Bishop and his priests, but rather the entire populace of the state.

He further pledged his commitment to the project and even mentioned his intention to leverage his connections to secure funding from his friends.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka and the Archbishop of Niger Province, Most Rev’d Dr. Alexander Ibezim, commended Mr. Obi for consistently demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the masses, citing his past accomplishments in Anambra State, such as the return of schools to the church and massive financial support to the schools, as well as substantial financial support for healthcare, as exemplary actions that other leaders should emulate when genuinely dedicated to serving the people.

Elucidating the significance of Obi’s contributions to society, the cleric, who referred to him as “the builder of both individuals and institutions,” recalled how his investments in education and healthcare dramatically transformed the landscape of these vital sectors within the state.

Additionally, Obi’s former Commissioner and Chief of Staff, Prof. Stella Okunna, who is the deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University, Awka, praised the church for its dedication to initiatives that improve society.

She recalled that during Obi’s tenure as governor, his vision was aligned with global developmental goals.

“Under Obi’s leadership, the healthcare sector was completely revitalized. Before his tenure, Anambra had no accredited health institutions, but during his tenure, the state gained many, including two accredited hospitals.

“Through Obi’s partnership with the church, institutions like Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi, Holy Rosary Hospital, Waterside, Onitsha, St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha and St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu now have accredited Schools of Nursing, Schools of Midwifery, and Schools of Health Technology”, Okunna said.

She also mentioned Obi’s significant support for the establishment of the School of Nursing at the Diocesan Hospital of Amichi Anglican Diocese, emphasizing that Obi’s efforts contributed to the elevation of Iyi-Enu Hospital to a University Teaching Hospital.

She added: “It was Obi’s government that initiated the construction of Chukwuemeka-Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital from the scratch, equipped it, and secured accreditation. “His administration also built 10 new maternity and child care facilities in remote areas of the state, and purchased close to 100 ambulances for selected Anambra hospitals.

“Ensured the rehabilitation of 15 General Hospitals in the three Senatorial Zones of the state and built over 120 Primary Health Centres across various communities in the state.

“His achievements were so outstanding that he won first prize in the Bill and Melinda Gates prize for Polio immunization.”

The provost of the school, Mrs Chisom Ezulike expressed her appreciation regarding Obi’s kind actions. She expressed her humility when Obi generously provided her with his contact information, encouraging her to reach out at any time for discussions on the institutions’ advancements and any challenges they might encounter.