Peseiro invites red-hot Boniface, Osimhen, Orban, 20 others for Sao Tome and Principe

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has called up 23 players ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe this month.

The list includes new invitees — Jordan Torunarigha, Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, while the duo of Bruno Onyemaechi and Raphael Onyedika also got invites.

Familiar faces like Kelechi Ihenacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong also got invited.

Recall the Super Eagles have already qualified for the tournament with a game to spare.

In the reverse fixture, the three-time African champions hammered Sao Tome 10-0.

The game is slated to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany)