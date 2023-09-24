Personalities, community leaders lead stakeholders to clean Lekki

From Left: LERA Chairman, Yomi Idowu, LAWMA MD, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Chairman for the Environment of LERA, Tari Taylaur, Banky W and Mrs Aramide Olaniyan, Head, Customer Care & Corporate Engagement, LAWMA during the clearing of Admiralty Way Canal in Lekki, Lagos State.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Nigerian music executive, Bankole Wellingnton popularly known as Banky W and Yomi Idowu, Chairman, Lekki Residents Association (LERA) were among other personalities that led stakeholders at Lekki Peninsula, Phase 1, Lagos State to formerly clear and sanitize Freedom Way Admiralty Way Canal in the area.

The three days exercise tagged, “Freedom Way Canal Intervention”was in partnership with LAWMA, Lekki Estate Residents Association (LERA) – Environment Committee, Lagos State Planning & Environmental Monitoring Agency (LASPEMA) and This Present house Church – The Dome among others.

It kicked off on Thursday and lasted till weekend as the stakeholders made up of Itedo market leaders, Community Development Associations (CDAs), shanty community leaders and car wash operators around the canal were in full compliance.

Gbadegesin who was physically present at the event said he was delighted to honour the invite, He said, “the exercise was part of the ongoing partnership with the people of Lagos State to ensure a clean environment under the THEME Plus agenda of the State Governor, Babajide

Sanwo-Olu, He said, “What we are doing today is partnership with Lekki Peninsula, Phase 1, Residents Association to clean up the Freedom Way corridor, and ensure that this is sustained.

“We started by clearing the drainages along the road and addressed the issue of the setback which habours illegal occupants. We have people living here and we don’t know where they come from. They have been occupying that place for a while but we have given them time to

relocate and we ensure they don’t return here as we will fence the area. We are also partnering with other Lagos State agencies to get this done”.

The Managing Director assured stakeholders of his preparedness saying,

“From LAWMA, we have the Operations Team, Street sweepers, Marine waste team, Monitoring and Compliance Team and Special enforcement Unit, We have the market waste team which is currently meeting with the market leaders on the need to properly manage their waste because we have discovered that they are dumping a lot of waste into the drainages rather than patronise the PSP operators.

“We are going to give it all it takes to pass the message of proper waste disposal to residents,

What we want people to know is that we must stop littering and messing up the environment; We must stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse, urinating in the open and defacing our environment. It is bad for our health and economy because no one will invest in a filthy environment.” Said Gbadegesin.

Also speaking, LERA Chairman said some aliens have crept into the community to deface it at nights but the community leaders are on their toes to nip this in the bud. “We have agreed that once we clean the area, the enforcement team of LAWMA will swing into action for the next three weeks and we will fence the area so that there won’t be space to accommodate filth.

“This exercise is long overdue and we have to intervene since it has become an eyesore, the challenges are numerous in terms of non-residents who hibernate and litter the streets with waste and that is why we have invited LAWMA and other stakeholders to clean up the environment,” said the community leader.

Chairman for the Environment of Lekki Residents Association, Tari Taylaur said of the exercise, “A new standard has been set and a filthy environment is no longer acceptable but we all have roles to play. LAWMA is doing a lot of advocacy as we want to make it a continuous exercise so that all stakeholders will know that transformation is possible by the time we transform this place.

“We have imbibed the culture of cleaning drainages and canals in Lekki, in order to observe Lagos State Sanitation Laws which says every resident is responsible for the perimeter around them. If this is observed by every resident, the environment will be clean.”

The Executive Director, of Business Development, Crusader Sterling PENSIONS, Olufemi Dada applauded the initiative, “The partnership is exciting and has taught me that we can keep our environment clean provided we are focused and determined at the personal level and as an association. Lekki is beautiful and all hands must be on deck to ensure this strategic, structural and planned exercise.”

Cyril Effiong and Tony Asukwo who are traders at Itedo market said the exercise was an eye opener to them as no customer would like to HB patronise a filthy environment.

Olubankole Wellington Banky .W .in his contribution said it is a good programme, that he has been doing this kind of thing over times .

Furthering he said “that if we don’t take responsibility of cleaning our environment, no body will take it on our behalf. We are happy that many stakeholders have joined us in this exercise We encourage Communities to emulate this so that cleanliness will be as a culture to them he advised.”