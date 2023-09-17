PEPT: ‘We trust Tinubu to heal Nigeria’

Tinubu

…Salutes Tinubu over victory at PEPT, 100 Days

By Dickson Omobola

KWARA Unity Group, KUG, a power bloc in the state All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, in Abuja.

The group, in a statement by its State Coordinator and State Secretary, Mallam Nosirudeen Abiola and Pastor Aranloye Oluwafemi respectivelt, commended Nigerians for standing by Tinubu and for trusting him to heal the land and further admonished them to sustain their perseverance which it said was for a short time.

It also applauded the President for the appointment of Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, stressing that the group was highly appreciative of the President’s decision to consider the astute lawyer who is a member of the bloc for the exalted position.

It also expressed delight that the PEPT feat was achieved undef Fagbemi as Minister and recalled that the erudite lawyer worked sleeplessly as one of the legal team leaders for the Respondent at the Tribunal.

While lauding the Minister, the group said: “Your salutary professional attainment, your trust-worthy and servant-leadership cultur which you have always displayed in all your calls-to-duty and at every leadership strata you have found yourself; even from grass-root, have combined to prepare you for this challenging national calling.”

The group noted that the judiciary where Fagbemi is to superintend is highly sensitive, central and strategic to the optimal functioning of and expected success of Tinubu’s administration, because courts are the vehicle of the judiciary, the last hope of the people and to that extent must and could not afford to fail the people.