PEPT: We have hope in S-Court — Diaspora group

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—THE Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa, DADA, yesterday, declared that the decision of the Appeal Court to uphold the result of the 2023 Presidential election has disappointed many Nigerians.

It said there were enough grounds for the court to have voided the outcome of the poll.

DADA, in a statement, by Mr Uche Martin noted that reports of alleged irregularities and non-conformity to the 2022 Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were regrettable and deeply troubling.

Referring to a damming European Union report about the Nigeria 2023 elections, the group, however, expressed confidence that the Nigeria Supreme Court will uphold Nigeria’s constitution with regards to the several issues raised at the Tribunal.

The body said: “Available reports indicate that the court did not base its decision on points of law but rather lends credence to widespread suspicion.

“This development has dashed the hope of millions of Nigerians who believed in the independence of the judiciary. It further noted that this is a watershed moment in the country’s history where the popular notion that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man appears more of a myth than reality.

“The group urges the apex court to restore the hope of Nigerians in the Judiciary by dispensing justice fairly and without bias, guided by the Constitution and based on merits of the cases presented, and not employing superfluous technicalities that undermine true justice.

“This decision of PEPT has deflated the morale of millions of Nigerians who cast their votes in the hope of obtaining the good governance the country desperately needs to emerge from the hardship and suffering the masses are experiencing.

“We hope that the PEPT judgment will be carefully reviewed at the Supreme Court, and the apex court will be strong defenders of the Constitution and issue an objective and fair judgment, without bias or favour, based on the evidence presented before it.

“We also appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant as active citizens.”

“We have previously expressed concern at limitations placed on freedom of the Press, freedom of citizens to peaceful protest and other human rights violations.

“The absence of these fundamental freedoms is signalling that democracy in the Nigerian state is in regression, a situation which should never be allowed to fester or be perpetuated by any means.”