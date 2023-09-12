PEPT verdict was expected, election toughest in my political experience – Idahosa

.reveals the kind of governor expected in Edo in 2024

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

DESPITE criticisms about the verdict in some quarters, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and a nominee into the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Honourable Charles Idahosa on Tuesday said the 2023 presidential election was the toughest he has participated in over his 40 years political career as lauded the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which he said was expected.

In an interview with journalists as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday, Idahosa also said that the last presidential election was a victim of social media where unverifiable information where churned out but they could not stand the rigours of the judiciary even as he said a homegrown politician is who will be acceptable as governor Edo State in 2024 even as he said

He said the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) reduced rigging in elections and the same would be expected in the Edo 2024 governorship election.

According to him, “The judgment PEPT) was a perfect one that is what I thought would happen. This election is the first victim of social media, a lot of things have been said that were not making sense. There were too many sentiments, so many frivolous allegations here and there. A judgment that was delivered for over 13 hours containing all the details. It was clear as daylight, I don’t know what they wanted.

“I started losing confidence in some lawyers; some of them just want to collect the money from politicians. As a lay man, I know that there is nothing in those cases brought before the tribunal.

“ I have been participating in elections for over 40 years, this last election was the toughest, I couldn’t win my area. So when I see people abusing INEC it amazes me. An election where ten sitting governors could not win senate seats and you say the election was not fair? It was a free and fair election because with the BIVAS, you cannot manipulate the number of people that come to vote unlike before when politicians will manipulate the number of voters who did not come out to vote but now, that is not possible anymore.”

On 2024 governorship election, Idahosa said the Edo Central Senatorial District people agitating to be given the slot should work for it and don’t expect others to fold their arms because people from that area have contested in all past elections against people from other senatorial districts because “politics is a game of number and nobody can dictate to us and the next governor that will come here, will be a home boy, no import no he is very smart and intelligent, no he is a magician in Lagos or has an oil company in Port Harcourt, he must be one of us that we all eat together, that knows every mama put corner in this town, we will all be here, we are not importing anybody again, he must be one of us.”