PEPT Verdict : Senate Leader Hails Judiciary for Upholding Rule of Law Over Sentiments, Congratulates Tinubu

***Urges Atiku, Obi, others to accept the outcome of the tribunal and join hands with President Tinubu

***Says Politics is over, it is now time for governance

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central has said that with the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu, it has once again reaffirmed that Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for Tinubu during February 25 , Presidential Election.

In a statement on Thursday by his media office, Senator Bamidele who congratulated President Tinubu over the tribunal verdict, hailed the Judiciary for upholding the rule of law over emotions by affirming President Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election.

The Senate Leader, while appealing to the petitioners to accept the outcome of the tribunal and join hands with President Tinubu to deliver “Renewed Hope Agenda” to Nigerians, said that,” politics is over, it is now time for governance.”

The Senate Leader said, ” I commend the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for upholding the rule of law over emotions.

” I also congratulate President Tinubu over affirmation of his victory by the Tribunal. In the interest of our beloved country, I, therefore, urge the petitioners to join hands with Tinubu’s administration to.deliver his “Renewed Hope Agenda ” to Nigerians. Politics is over , it is now time for governance.”

Recall that the five-member tribunal chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani had on Wednesday upheld the election of President Tinubu.