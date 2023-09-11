PEPT Verdict: Judiciary rose to the occasion, deserves support — RTEAN

…extends congratulations to Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has hailed the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The RTEAN, led by National President Alhaji Musa Mohammed, expressed confidence in the tribunal’s verdict, stating it affirmed President Tinubu’s legitimate victory.

The tribunal’s decision came after a five-member panel affirmed President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

This affirmation was in response to petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, who had challenged Tinubu’s victory.

In a statement on Monday, RTEAN said: “The tribunal’s verdict has further shown that President Tinubu won at the last presidential election.

“This has further strengthened the popular mandate of the joint ticket of President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.”

Mohammed applauded the judiciary’s role in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

“Our judiciary again rose to the occasion despite the intimidation. We can see that our country’s electoral process is making steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all citizens,” he said.

Mohammed emphasized the importance of the tribunal’s decision for his constituents, noting that they were pleased with the continuity of what he described as an era of ‘renewed hope’.

The RTEAN, under Alhaji Musa Mohammed’s leadership, extended their congratulations to President Tinubu for this significant achievement, reaffirming their faith in the Nigerian electoral process.

“President Tinubu’s victory was never in doubt. He was the overwhelming choice of Nigerians and what the judiciary has done is set a seal on it. My constituents are happy that this era of renewed hope will continue,” Mohammed stressed