PEPT VERDICT: Accept ruling, support Tinubu, APC chieftain tells Obi, Atiku

By Dickson Omobola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, weekend, urged the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general polls, to accept the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

Okelekwe, in a statement, said Nigeria is beset by numerous challenges, adding that Obi and Tinubu should collaborate with President Bola Tinubu to transform the nation.

His words: “After the judgment of the PEPT affirming President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, it is time for the government to move forward.

“I urge Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, as great patriots that they are, to join hands with President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima to move Nigeria forward.

“Our country is currently confronted with several challenges. Therefore, this is the time for every well-meaning Nigerian to place the common good of the country and her citizens above personal gains.

“This is the time to commence the journey for the building of the Nigeria of our dreams with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the driver’s seat. Given the urgency of critical reforms in various sectors of the economy, it is imperative for every patriotic Nigerian to support President Tinubu to deliver on his mandate, so that our country can overcome her many challenges. “