PEPT: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as Tribunal delivers judgment

President Bola Tinubu, and his main challengers in the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President and presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and their counterpart in the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi are absent at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal where judgment in their petitions are to be delivered.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and other prominent members of the ruling party are present.

Apart from Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, no notable politician from the PDP is in court.

However, the Labour Party was represented by Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the party.

At the time of this report, the Tribunal members led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani have arrived to deliver judgment on the three petitions

Justice Tsammani has ordered that judgment in the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party be first delivered.

President Tinubu has traveled to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 summit.