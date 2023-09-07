PEPT: Osanebi hails Tinubu over Tribunal’s victory

.. Urges Atiku, Obi to support the President in the interest of Nigerians.

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in the March 18 gubernatorial elections, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

Osanebi while reacting to the verdict, said the outcome of the judgement didn’t come as a surprise to Nigerians because from the beginning it was obvious the petitions brought before the presidential tribunal lacked any real substance.

According to Osanebi, knowing he had so many hurdles to climb, PBAT worked extra hard to achieve his victory at the polls, adding that Mr. President was the only candidate who took his campaign to every region of the country.

“My heart is excited today because God has given our principal and President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

“As a Christian, I am first and foremost giving all the glory to God for seeing my party and our leader through the whole process, which has been a tough one.

“In every election, there must be a winner and at this time, Nigerians have chosen President Tinubu to lead them for the next four years, a fact that has now be given further credence by the PEPT judgement.

“I’m therefore urging and appealing to the presidential candidates of both the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi of the LP, to rally round and support President Tinubu in the interest of all Nigerians, especially as Mr. President has demonstrated so far that he is running a government of national unity”, the statement read.

The tribunal judges in dismissing the petitions filed by the Presidential candidates of both the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi challenging the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25th presidential elections, said the petitions were generic and that the petitioners failed to provide the necessary proofs to support their assertion that the elections were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu.