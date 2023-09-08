PEPT : Ondo Rep Member, Odimayo, congratulates Tinubu

— Tells Atiku, Obi to join hands with Tinubu for a better Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The House of Representatives member representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency,Ondo state, Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the judgment affirming his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Odimayo said that the well-delivered verdict of the five-man panel of the tribunal was thorough and reflected the overwhelming support of the majority of people in the country on the capacity of the president to deliver.

This was contained in a statement made available to vanguard in Akure, by his media handlers.

While congratulating the president on the outcome of the ruling, the House of Representatives member added that President Tinubu has justified the mandate given to him by the citizens with his impactful policies and programmes in his first 100 days in office.

He encouraged the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Abubakar Atiku and that of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi to join hands with the president in the interest of the nation and to achieve the renewed hope agenda.

According to him,” This verdict from the Court validates the mandate bestowed upon the President to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda to the people of Nigeria, setting our country on the path of growth and prosperity.

“I must note that President Tinubu has wasted no time and has already taken bold measures to bolster the economy and empower our citizens.

” It is clear now that the Tribunal has dispensed Justice. Now is the time to come together and build our nation.”

“Our democracy has been enriched and the right of Nigerians to freely elect leaders of their choice equally upheld as all issues were clinically examined and resolved in line with all relevant laws. The judgment is a triumph of truth.”

Odimayo added that ” As a lawmaker, I will support the president in his policies and plans for the people of the country towards ensuring the socio-economic development of citizens, especially my people of Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency.”