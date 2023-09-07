PEPT: Judiciary has done well — Northern Elders, CNG

By Fortune Eromosele

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has backed the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, saying that the judiciary has done well and that the Elders Forum won’t join in inciting people to spite the judiciary.

NEF’s spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in an interview with Vanguard, said Nigerians should accept the judgement and that the aggrieved parties involved who maybe dissatisfied with the judgement, are free to go as far as the Supreme court to submit their case.

He said, “We won’t contribute to inciting people, we don’t have opinion different from what the panel has said, we have to respect the constitutionality of their position.

“We encourage Nigerians to do the same thing that we are doing, Nigerians should accept the judgement in good faith.

“As for the aggrieved parties, they should proceed further to the Supreme court if they feel that the judgement of the panel has not favoured them, and they feel justice has not been served, we encourage them to go as far as the Supreme court.

“That is their right, that is the system. That’s even what APC would have done if it was APC that wasn’t victorious. But we support the complete endorsing of judicial process”.

Court ruling should be respected — CNG

In the same vein, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, said the ruling of the PEPT should be respected and that Nigerians should have confidence in the judiciary.

The Coalition further called on security agencies to be on alert as to any form of agitation or violence as citizens go about their daily lives.

CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said, “As a group, we sincerely believe that the court ruling confirming Bola Tinubu’s victory in the just-concluded elections is well considered and should be respected. I think there is need to emphasize the need for Nigerians to have confidence in the judiciary.

“The judgment by the election tribunal is a clear indication that our judicial system is alive to its responsibilities, because from the point of view of a layman, the court took into account all the several grievances raised by the petitioners. In any case, it is for lawyers to remark on the technical aspects of the judgment not us.

“From our position, I really think we should commend the judges for their apparent neutrality and commitment to justice. We believe that Nigeria’s judiciary, despite being under immense pressure, has shown its resolve to remain independent and unbiased in the discharge of its duties.

“I wish all political parties and their supporters would accept the judgment in good faith and to maintain peace and order in the aftermath of the ruling.

“The time has come for us to put our country first. We must eschew violence and all forms of electoral malpractice, and embrace the rule of law.

“Security agencies should also be vigilant and ensure the safety of all citizens as they carry out their duties during this period of heightened political tension across Africa”.