PEPT Judgement: Disregard any call for civil disobedience, Omokri tells Nigerians

Number one bestselling author, Pastor Reno Omokri has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for mass civil disobedience over the presidential election petition tribunal ruling that struck out Peter ‘s case trying to disqualify president Bola Tinubu.

In a video clip the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan said Democracy must thrive in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Omokri reiterated that he would always support the Peoples Democracy Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

His words: “Dear citizens of Nigeria, the presidential election petition court has ruled against the petition brought before them by Peter Obi and the Labour Party and its not too surprising.

“Now, I am in support of Waziri Atiku Abubakar, I will support him in whatever he does.

“However, why I am speaking to you today is because some prominent ‘Obidients’ have called for mass civil disobedience and some are even Coup-bidding. One of them some time ago said that coup is an option.

“Look, Nigeria has gone too far; we want democracy and even if our candidates did not win the election and did not win at the presidential election petition court, this democracy must thrive. This is not about Peter Obi, I call on all Nigerians to disregard any such unpatriotic cause.

“I want to tell you something. I have been a victim of the Obidient movement, seriously. I did not stand out to fight the Obidient movement, I was in support of Waziri Atiku Abubakar and that was it. I was not against the Obidient movement.

“These guys don’t mean well for Nigeria. A movement like this is a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence. So, now that they are saying this thing after they have lost at the tribunal, I encourage Nigerians to ignore them. If they feel that they have been cheated at the tribunal, let them go for appeal at the Supreme Court!

“Democracy must thrive in Nigeria! Nigeria is above and beyond Peter Obi and his Obidients. We call on the Nigerian armed forces and the police to resist any move at all to threaten our democracy. We will support you.

“I am going to support this administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for the purpose of crushing any attempt to subvert our democracy.

“I am still in support of Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”