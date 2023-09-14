PEPT: Don’t demonise judiciary, SAN urges Nigerians

Mr Mba Ukweni, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on Nigerians to refrain from demonising the nation’s judiciary.

Ukweni made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar.

Reacting to the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered in Abuja on Sept. 6, the SAN. said the tribunal judges gave their judgment and made their positions based on the evidence placed before them and the law.

The senior advocate there is an avenue for anyone who is not comfortable with the decisions to approach the Supreme Court.

“I don’t like a situation where the judiciary is castigated to the point of intimidation due to their work. The judiciary has had a lot of rough times in this country.

“There has been the issue of undue interference with the judiciary, an arm of government that is supposed to be independent from the other arms and dispassionate.

“Judges are not infallible. It is only God who is. So, the public should be a little patient with the judiciary,” he said.

He added that what Nigeria needs as a nation is strong institutions.