PEPT: APC commends Judiciary for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

Omeiza Ajayi & Ifunanya Okafor

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has commended the nation’s Judiciary for Wednesday’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 Presidential Election, saying Nigeria’s democratic journey has been strengthened.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja, National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru also congratulated Tinubu, “on his resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT)/”.

The party noted that having meticulously adjudicated all the petitions brought before it by aggrieved parties and entered judgment in her favour, “the PEPT has reaffirmed the mandate handed our party and its Presidential Candidate, now President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by millions of Nigerians through the ballot on February 25, 2023. This epochal judgement has reinforced our democracy and underscored the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary”.

“No doubt, the 2023 presidential election was keenly contested. The outcome remains a wholesale endorsement of our party’s vision, values and commitment to rebuilding and repositioning our country for greatness. Our campaign, planked on the unity and prosperity of Nigeria and our message of Renewed Hope obviously resonated with Nigerians at home and in Diaspora.

“We acknowledge and applaud the diligence and professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, security agencies, local and foreign observers and other stakeholders in ensuring a credible, free and fair election.

“We also commend our Party leaders, members, supporters and campaigners for their unwavering commitment and resilience throughout the electoral process.

“As we soldier on in the business of governance, the APC will stay focused and resolute in fostering unity and improving the quality of life of all Nigerians as enshrined in the eight-point agenda of this administration.

“We enjoin all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political leanings to join hands with us in this onerous but patriotic task of building a better, more prosperous nation.

“Again, we commend the judiciary for strengthening our democratic process through the instrumentality of the law”.