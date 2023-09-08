PEPC  verdict: We must not lose hope, Peter Obi Mandate Group tells Nigerians

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

AS reactions continue to trail the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, one of the support groups of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged its members not to lose hope, saying there are still positive things to look forward to.

National coordinator of Peter Obi Mandate Group, Reverend Innocent Peace-Udochukwu, in an emotion- laden statement yesterday, reminded them that they still have opportunities to continue the fight to save the country.

Recall that following the dismissal of the petition filed by the LP candidate by the five- member PEPC, Mr. Peter Obi has already announced that he would challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.

Rev Peace-Udochukwu said: “We know how hard you worked during the election, and how passionate you were about making a difference for your country. We know how devastating it is to see the results overturned, and how it might make you feel like all your hard work was for nothing and your labour in vain.

“But we must not lose hope as the fight for what is right is never easy. You are part of a special group that has overcome so many challenges already. “This is just one more challenge that we will overcome together. The fight for justice and fairness in Nigeria is bigger than any one election result and skewed judgement.

“It is normal to feel discouraged and disheartened after a setback such as this, but it is important to remember that we have so much to look forward to.

“We have the opportunity to continue the fight for a better future and to make a difference in the lives of people across Nigeria. There are many more elections and many more opportunities to make a positive impact and so, let us come together and keep pushing for the new Nigeria of our dream.

“The legal process might be slow and difficult, but we must continue to pursue every avenue available to us.”

According to him, the fight for justice is too important to give up, adding that even though the Nigerian judiciary had let the people down in the past, it is not enough to prevent them from seeking justice for the future.

He added: “Let us not give up on the opportunity that the Supreme Court provides, even if it is not the perfect solution.

“We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to keep fighting for what we believe in, as not going through the whole legal process will be an unmitigated disaster.

“In times of difficulty, it is important to remember that God is with us and that He has a plan for our lives and noble cause.

“We may not understand His plan, but we must have faith and persevere through the challenges we face. Even when the road is difficult, we must not give up.”

He urged members of the group to continue to attend rallies and protests, and to speak up for what they believe in, as well as continue to vote and make their voices heard in every election.

“The Peter Obi Mandate Group, in conjunction with the teeming and upwardly mobile Obidients, have the power to make a real difference in Nigeria.

“If every member works together, uniting in purpose and strength, we can move mountains and overcome any obstacle in our path. Let us tap into the power of our unity and use it to create chang for the betterment of all Nigerians”, he said.