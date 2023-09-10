PEPC Verdict: It’s time to focus on good governance, reconciliation – Robinson Uwak

By Luminous Jannamike

In the aftermath of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu’s election, Robinson Uwak, a former member of the House of Representatives, has urged Nigeria’s leadership to concentrate on delivering good governance and fostering reconciliation.

The PEPC’s ruling, according to Uwak, has erased any lingering doubts about the integrity of the 2023 presidential election.

The former lawmaker’s counsel came at a crucial time when the country is looking forward to a period of stability and growth following the PEPC’s verdict.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Uwak said, “This judgment is a significant milestone that should now pave the way for a focus on governance and reconciliation.”

Uwak added that it was time for the government to capitalize on this moment of clarity and unity. He encouraged the government to seek a broad development coalition and to utilize this opportunity to establish more avenues for reconciliation in the nation’s interest.

Moreover, Uwak advised the administration to prioritize initiatives aimed at propelling the country’s development and enhancing the quality of life of its citizens.

“It’s crucial now, more than ever, to embark on projects that will accelerate our country’s development and raise the living standards of our people,” he asserted.

On the economic front, Uwak suggested that the government could alleviate the nation’s financial situation by investing in capital projects.

“Given the state of our economy, I would advise the government to consider spending its way out of this situation by committing to capital projects,” Uwak recommended.