PEPC: Tinubu’s team yet to come clean on self-indicting watermark claim – PDP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said after meticulously examining what it described as “the scandalous inscription of the Header of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) on Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment currently in circulation, it has come to the conclusion that the President’s legal team is yet to come clean of allegations that there is more to the scandal than what it is willing to admit.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, the knee-jerk admission by the Tinubu Legal Team that it “scanned and watermarked” its copy of the judgment with the inscription, “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’ is self-indicting and lends credence to widespread public insinuation of pre-determined manipulation by the APC.

He said, “The rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgment smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.

“The PDP and indeed the majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the Tinubu Legal Team.

“This is especially as further examination and expert analysis show that the documents are not scanned and that the TPLT inscriptions are not watermarks but computer default header which usually originates from an author of a document.

“The PDP demands that the Tinubu Legal Team should explain how what obviously is a default header on its computer system should be accepted as a watermark.

“The Tinubu Legal Team should also disclose to Nigerians what specific time on Friday, September 8, 2023, they received their CTC; what time specifically was the ‘watermark’ imprinted of the document, the identity of the electronic devise with which the ‘watermark’ was made as well as the PDF used in the said watermarking process for an independent analysis.

“The PDP demands that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should come clean on the issue especially its notoriety for manipulations.”