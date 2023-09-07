PEPC shunned intimidation, delivered justice –Buhari celebrates Tinubu’s victory

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over the ruling of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC) confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, President Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election.

In his reaction after the judgment, he said the PEPC has “written history” by spurning intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice according to law to a majority of citizens whose wish is that the choices they made are respected.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying: “If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.”

He advised that the new APC administration led by Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.

The former President also voiced his appreciation to all citizens for maintaining peace throughout this period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

He congratulated the President, the Vice President and the APC on the victory in court, expressing his best wishes to them in fulfilling the peoples’ aspirations