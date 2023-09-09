PEPC: Peter Obi admonishes Obidients, LP supporters not to dispair

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the contentious February 25th election, Peter Obi has urged members of the Obidient family and the generality of his supporters not to succumb to depression over Wednesday’s disappointing ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

He appealed to all those who share his vision of the possibility of a new Nigeria to remain focused because the dream remains alive and is only deferred.

Obi said this in a message to the Obidient Family and his numerous supporters at home and in the diaspora on Saturday.

He noted that most of them must be feeling forlorn and disheartened but that this was not the time to dispair.

The LP standard bearer said “Understandably, there has been a note of general disappointment within our fold and indeed the general population of Nigerians who hoped that the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election would usher in a new and different Nigeria of our dreams. That dream has only been deferred for now but remains alive for all times.

Obi further noted that “Since the Tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among Obidients and the generality of our supporters but Let me assure us all that on this journey, despair or surrender are not our options.

“Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy. Throughout history, positive change comes only with sacrifice, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes.

The former Anambra state Governor reminded his supporters of his earlier warning at the start of the mission that it was not going to be a sprint but a marathon saying, “Right from the onset of our journey, I told you that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful, and excruciating”

“We set out knowing fully well that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable. They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design.

“ I am inspired that we have endured the odds placed in our way at every point. In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer. Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up.

He assured them that rather than d being downcast, “our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of building a New Nigeria. For me, rescuing Nigeria is a lifelong commitment. And on this journey, we shall be resolute but orderly, principled but lawful. I assure you that we shall persist with even greater determination and zeal until we get to our destination. *Nigeria must belong to all Nigerians and not to a select few.”