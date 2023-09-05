PEPC Judgement: PDP staff resort to prayers

John Alechenu, Abuja

Ahead of Tuesday’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, staff of the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have resorted to prayers.

The prayer session which commenced at about 1.00 pm at the PDP Chapel, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, on Tuesday, was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Feelers from the session indicate that the party’s staff are locked in a series of prayers asking for divine intervention as the Presidential Election Petition Court delivers judgement on the case instituted by the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, announced Tinubu as winner of the election.