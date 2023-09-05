PEPC Judgement: PDP leaders, party staff seek divine intervention

…Ex-Gov. Haruna leads prayer warriors

John Alechenu, Abuja

Ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Court judgement slated for Wednesday, leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and staff of the party’s National Secretariat ended a 7-Day long prayer and fasting session on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s closing prayer session, which was held at the PDP National Chapel, located within the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, began at about 1:05pm, ended at 3:00pm.

In his sermon at the event, former Adamawa State Governor, Boni Haruna, who is also the Head, PDP Christain Religious Body, took his Bible reading from the book of Samuel 30: from versus 1 to 8, urged party members and indeed Nigerians not to despair because the same God who restored all that the Amalakites forcefully took from David in scriptures, is able to restore what was stolen from the party.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the prayer session, Haruna expressed confidence that God will grant the party victory.

He said whatever be the outcome, although the party was not hoping to lose, whatever the outcome of the court judgment, the party hopes it would unite the nation.

Haruna said: “Like in the days of the Amalekites and David, God will make it possible for the PDP to recover its mandate.

“Jesus Christ will make it possible for the party to recover and reconcile its members. It is only Jesus Christ that can bring restoration. We seek restoration to everything that have been lost.

“David sort God’s face and God instructed him and he revovered all that was taken away from him. PDP will recover what was taken from it. We need to reconcile with God.

“We will put this nation in the right place. There’s nothing that is lost that cannot be recovered, provided we commit that into the hand of God.”

PDP’s Director of Publicity and coordinator of PDP Christian Religion Body 2023, Chinwe Nnorom noted that it was not a coincidence that the prayer exercise embarked upon by the party was ending a day before the Court judgement.

According to her, party members have always been engaging in prayers for the nation and also the party. Adding that this prayer session was specifically embarked upon to seek God’s face for a favourable judgment on Wednesday.