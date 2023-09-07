PEPC delivered clear verdict on integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process — Akpabio

Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Akpabio in a statement on Thursday lauded the court, judgment which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

He said the verdict as an affirmation of the popular mandate by Nigerians for Tinubu and Shettima at the Feb 25 presidential election.

Akpabio, congratulated Tinubu and Shettima on the resounding affirmation of their mandate.

Akpabio said that the five-member panel painstakingly evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and

He said it was clear for dispassionate observers that despite the challenges, Nigeria’s electoral process was making a steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to continue to support Tinubu’s government in its drive to deliver the renewed gope agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on its vindication by this well-thought-out landmark judgement.

“This judgment has expressly affirmed the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for our party the APC and its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, freely given at the February 2023 polls.

“As the court has painstakingly addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners, I urge all concerned to accept the judgment and join hands with the Tinubu government in its bold efforts to secure the wellbeing of our people,” Akpabio said