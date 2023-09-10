PEPC: Accepting judicial pronouncements a shared responsibility – Senator

…says politicians owe it to democracy

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Adamawa State Coordinator of the Grassroots Campaign Council for Tinubu /Shettima, Senator Binta Masi Garba, has said no matter how parties in a political dispute feel about pronouncements of courts, it was incumbent on politicians to respect and accept them for democracy to thrive.

The former Federal lawmaker said this while speaking to journalists, in Abuja, yesterday.

She said, “As a supporter of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, I understand that not everyone may agree with the outcome of the Court case, yet, it is crucial that we respect the decisions made by the judiciary as it is the bedrock of our democracy.

“It is our shared responsibility to accept the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, regardless of our political affiliations.

“By accepting the judgement, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

“The judgement has further enriched our judiciary and has broaden our understanding of not just the electoral act as amended, but our constitution at large.”

She further explained that accepting the judgement provides a platform for healing and unity.

According to her, like it is in any contest, elections are to be won and lost. Sometimes a person may lose this time and win the next.

She said further, “It is in moments like these that we must come together as a nation and work towards our shared goals,we must put aside our differences and focus on building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.”

Garba commended the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), for remaining steadfast in the face of blackmail and intimidation from some quarters.

She maitained that the judgement has

reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law especially in electoral matters.

Commenting further she explained that the judgement has set a precedent that no individual or party is above the law, adding that accepting the judgement would pave the way for future electoral processes to be conducted with increased transparency and fairness.

She said, “It is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to the rule of law, promote healing and unity and pave the way for future electoral processes”.

Garba further appealed to opposition parties who lost to accept the outcome of their petition as a testament to the strength of the country’s democracy and the promise of a brighter future for Nigeria.

She equally congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima over their well deserved victory at both the polls and in court.

Senator Garba said, “First among equals, I want to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima over their deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).