People Talk: NYSC members’ kidnap: Should corps members be posted outside their zone of origin?

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Completing a year of service with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, is mandated by Nigerian law, with fines or jail time prescribed as punishment for those who fail to do so.

On August 17, gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted eight NYSC members along a highway in Zamfara State.

As the kidnappers refused to release the victims after receiving the N13 million demanded ransom, frustrated families of the victims turned to fasting and prayer for their children’s safety.



People talk took to the street to ask Nigerians if corps members be posted outside their zone of origin?