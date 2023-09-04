PenCom threatens employers over incomplete staff’s RSAs documentation

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has raised the alarm over high rate of incomplete documentation of employees by employers in the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, threatening to sanction the affected employers if they fail to rectify the documentation.

According to the commission, the Retirement Savings Accounts, RSAs, of no fewer than 41,627 employees have not been credited due to the failure of employers to provide complete documentation for their pension contributions.

PenCom in a statement titled, ‘Outstanding Pension Contributions in the Account of Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, expressed sadness that some employers were remitting the pension contributions of their workers with incomplete documentation.

According to the Commission, “PFAs have been unable to credit the RSAs of the affected employees.”PenCom’s website shows that about 41,628 employees have not been credited.

To check this anomaly, PenCom directed employers to provide PFAs with the necessary information to ensure that affected employees’ RSAs are credited appropriately warning that it would be forced to “take regulatory actions” against defaulting employers that fail to comply.

The Commission insisted that “The PRA 2014 further mandates employers to remit the pension contributions of their employees who are yet to open RSAs into nominal RSAs with any PFA chosen at the employers’ discretion.

PenCom said “PenCom has observed that some employers are remitting the pension contributions of their employees with incomplete documentation.

Consequently, PFAs have been unable to credit the RSAs of the affected employees.“The list of the affected employers and employees can be viewed on the websites of PenCom and PFAs.“

All employers and employees on the aforementioned list are required to provide the PFAs with the requisite information to facilitate the crediting of pension contributions into the employees’ RSAs.

PenCom reassured RSA holders and the public of its commitment to effectively regulating and supervising the pension industry to ensure that retirement benefits are paid as and when due.As at June 2023, the number of enrollees into the CPS was over 10 million as against the 9.86 million members at the end of 2022