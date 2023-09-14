PenCom directs PFAs, PFCs to manage additional benefits scheme

By Rosemary Iwunze

Following infractions by some employers, the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has mandated that all Additional Benefits Scheme, ABS, must be managed by licensed Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, and the assets kept in the custody of licensed Pension Fund Custodians, PFCs.

PenCom gave the directive in a ‘Framework for the Establishment of Additional Benefits Schemes under the Contributory Pension Scheme,’ which was released yesterday.

It will be recalled that Section 4 (4) (a) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA), 2014 allows the payment of additional benefits to employees upon retirement by their employers.

However, Vanguard investigations show that most employers operating ABS have domiciled the funds outside the purview of the PFAs and PFCs. Accordingly, PenCom has come up with the framework to prevent further infractions by employers.

Meanwhile, according to the framework, an employer that wishes to establish an ABS for its employees must show evidence of compliance with the pension scheme in terms of up-to-date remittance of pension contributions for its employees.

The framework stated: “The ABS under the CPS shall be managed by licensed Pension Fund Administrator(s) (PFAs), and the assets kept in the custody of licensed Pension Fund Custodian(s) (PFCs), in line with the provisions of the PRA 2014 and subject to the Commission’s approval.

“An employer that wishes to establish an ABS for its employees shall be required to show evidence of compliance with the provisions of the PRA 2014 in terms of up-to-date remittance of pension contributions for its employees, Group Life Insurance Cover for employees and execution of Portfolio Management Agreement (PMA) with PFA(s) of its choice”.